Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) stock priced at $25.56, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.38 and dropped to $25.35 before settling in for the closing price of $26.11. BEP’s price has ranged from $26.07 to $41.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.60%. With a float of $214.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.29 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.26, operating margin of +22.18, and the pretax margin is -1.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., BEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.98. The third major resistance level sits at $27.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.19 billion, the company has a total of 275,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,400 M while annual income is -124,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,127 M while its latest quarter income was -50,000 K.