Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hologic Inc. (HOLX) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock priced at $73.58, up 1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.33 and dropped to $72.97 before settling in for the closing price of $73.31. HOLX’s price has ranged from $59.78 to $80.49 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.80%. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6944 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 125,984. In this transaction SVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,649 shares at a rate of $76.40, taking the stock ownership to the 8,545 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 33,500 for $75.65, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,365. This insider now owns 2,313,970 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hologic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 1.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.63 in the near term. At $75.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.91.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.53 billion, the company has a total of 245,834K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,863 M while annual income is 1,302 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 953,300 K while its latest quarter income was 118,700 K.