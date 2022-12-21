Search
Shaun Noe
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 378,200 K

Company News

On December 20, 2022, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) opened at $1.75, higher 4.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Price fluctuations for LX have ranged from $1.26 to $3.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 288.70% at the time writing. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3896 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.24, operating margin of +28.64, and the pretax margin is +24.10.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.17%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +20.31 while generating a return on equity of 34.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56 and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

The latest stats from [LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., LX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0753. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9633. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6367.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

There are currently 183,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 337.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,786 M according to its annual income of 366,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 378,200 K and its income totaled 38,720 K.

