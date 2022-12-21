Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is expecting 2.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 20, 2022, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) trading session started at the price of $54.22, that was 1.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.14 and dropped to $54.12 before settling in for the closing price of $54.55. A 52-week range for MTDR has been $33.49 – $73.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 44.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 196.10%. With a float of $111.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 286 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.46, operating margin of +53.28, and the pretax margin is +38.42.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Matador Resources Company stocks. The insider ownership of Matador Resources Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 11,465. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $57.32, taking the stock ownership to the 30,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Director bought 200 for $51.51, making the entire transaction worth $10,302. This insider now owns 27,963 shares in total.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.49) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +31.41 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 196.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 45.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Looking closely at Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.81. However, in the short run, Matador Resources Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.41. Second resistance stands at $57.29. The third major resistance level sits at $58.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.37.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Key Stats

There are 118,162K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,663 M while income totals 584,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 840,930 K while its last quarter net income were 337,570 K.