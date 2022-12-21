MICT Inc. (MICT) posted a -24.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

December 20, 2022, MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) trading session started at the price of $1.03, that was -15.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. A 52-week range for MICT has been $0.41 – $1.35.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 33.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 431 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.31, operating margin of -67.52, and the pretax margin is -69.96.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MICT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MICT Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -65.43 while generating a return on equity of -35.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MICT Inc. (MICT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.68 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, MICT Inc.’s (MICT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8744, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7106. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0018 in the near term. At $1.1159, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1918. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8118, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7359. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6218.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Key Stats

There are 157,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 139.75 million. As of now, sales total 55,680 K while income totals -36,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,760 K while its last quarter net income were -7,670 K.