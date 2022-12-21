MoneyLion Inc. (ML) volume exceeds 1.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.52, plunging -3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $0.48 and $4.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.50%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

In an organization with 556 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 1,000. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 1,400 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 18,690,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 7,055 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 3,328,838 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was better than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 0.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8479, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5064. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5069. Second resistance stands at $0.5335. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5469. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4669, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4535. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4269.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 121.73 million based on 253,553K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 88,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.