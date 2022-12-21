No matter how cynical the overall market is, BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) performance over the last week is recorded 23.78%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $1.93, up 19.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3671 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Over the past 52 weeks, BWAY has traded in a range of $1.64-$9.18.

While this was happening, with a float of $15.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.54 million.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.38, operating margin of -12.15, and the pretax margin is -21.64.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of BrainsWay Ltd. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 38.51%.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.79 while generating a return on equity of -17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BrainsWay Ltd.’s (BWAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BrainsWay Ltd., BWAY], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was better than the volume posted last year of 70906.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, BrainsWay Ltd.’s (BWAY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2000. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.4600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5900.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.09 million has total of 16,538K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,660 K in contrast with the sum of -6,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,170 K and last quarter income was -5,040 K.