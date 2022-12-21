No matter how cynical the overall market is, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.92%

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $108.28, plunging -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.71 and dropped to $106.25 before settling in for the closing price of $108.01. Within the past 52 weeks, EXPD’s price has moved between $86.08 and $135.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.90%. With a float of $158.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.03 million.

The firm has a total of 19070 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.23, operating margin of +11.56, and the pretax margin is +11.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,304,422. In this transaction President Global Services of this company sold 11,500 shares at a rate of $113.43, taking the stock ownership to the 17,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Senior VP – CFO sold 17,206 for $106.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,838. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.13) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.57 while generating a return on equity of 46.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expeditors International of Washington Inc., EXPD], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 67.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.75. The third major resistance level sits at $110.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $103.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.13 billion based on 159,136K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,524 M and income totals 1,415 M. The company made 4,362 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 414,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.