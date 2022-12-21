No matter how cynical the overall market is, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.76%

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) stock priced at $533.63, down -0.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $540.81 and dropped to $528.17 before settling in for the closing price of $532.52. NOC’s price has ranged from $364.62 to $556.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.80%. With a float of $153.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 88000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.38, operating margin of +10.29, and the pretax margin is +25.06.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 87,842. In this transaction CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems of this company sold 167 shares at a rate of $526.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 1,065 for $518.15, making the entire transaction worth $551,827. This insider now owns 13,428 shares in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.89 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.64 while generating a return on equity of 59.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northrop Grumman Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 35.18, a number that is poised to hit 6.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 22.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Looking closely at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.38.

During the past 100 days, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) raw stochastic average was set at 71.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $522.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $480.27. However, in the short run, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $537.53. Second resistance stands at $545.49. The third major resistance level sits at $550.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $524.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $520.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $512.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 81.29 billion, the company has a total of 153,912K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,667 M while annual income is 7,005 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,971 M while its latest quarter income was 915,000 K.