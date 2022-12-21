No matter how cynical the overall market is, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) performance over the last week is recorded 61.93%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $1.50, down -20.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.3103 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has traded in a range of $0.85-$8.55.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $6.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 54,675. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 22,681 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 466,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,394 for $2.42, making the entire transaction worth $20,345. This insider now owns 489,347 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.9) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Looking closely at Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO), its last 5-days average volume was 22.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 318.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3532. However, in the short run, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5499. Second resistance stands at $1.6298. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7496. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3502, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2304. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1505.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.82 million has total of 8,159K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -30,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,130 K.