No matter how cynical the overall market is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) performance over the last week is recorded -7.83%

December 20, 2022, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) trading session started at the price of $237.09, that was 0.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $240.49 and dropped to $236.42 before settling in for the closing price of $238.11. A 52-week range for SHW has been $195.24 – $354.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 11.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.20%. With a float of $237.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.70 million.

In an organization with 61626 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.46, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +11.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 400,905. In this transaction President, The Americas Group of this company sold 1,542 shares at a rate of $259.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 2,000 for $259.55, making the entire transaction worth $519,100. This insider now owns 320,774 shares in total.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.56) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +9.35 while generating a return on equity of 61.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.46% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.77.

During the past 100 days, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (SHW) raw stochastic average was set at 61.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.90. However, in the short run, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $240.57. Second resistance stands at $242.57. The third major resistance level sits at $244.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $236.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $234.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $232.43.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Key Stats

There are 259,143K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.78 billion. As of now, sales total 19,945 M while income totals 1,864 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,047 M while its last quarter net income were 685,100 K.