Now that Abiomed Inc.’s volume has hit 2.4 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $381.21, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $381.30 and dropped to $380.50 before settling in for the closing price of $381.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ABMD has traded in a range of $219.85-$381.99.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.70%. With a float of $44.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2003 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.76, operating margin of +24.80, and the pretax margin is +18.47.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Abiomed Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 749,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $374.73, taking the stock ownership to the 119,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $374.50, making the entire transaction worth $749,008. This insider now owns 121,370 shares in total.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.35% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abiomed Inc.’s (ABMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Abiomed Inc.’s (ABMD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $340.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $290.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $381.23 in the near term. At $381.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $382.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $380.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $380.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $379.63.

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.13 billion has total of 45,091K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,032 M in contrast with the sum of 136,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 265,920 K and last quarter income was 106,130 K.