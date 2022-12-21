Now that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s volume has hit 0.88 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 20, 2022, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) opened at $11.04, lower -0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.841 before settling in for the closing price of $11.09. Price fluctuations for ARI have ranged from $7.91 to $14.55 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $139.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.59 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.58, operating margin of +98.39, and the pretax margin is +53.06.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 167,672. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.18, taking the stock ownership to the 452,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 833 for $12.78, making the entire transaction worth $10,647. This insider now owns 11,229 shares in total.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.14 while generating a return on equity of 9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.07% during the next five years compared to -3.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.13 in the near term. At $11.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Key Stats

There are currently 140,596K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 284,510 K according to its annual income of 223,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 76,300 K and its income totaled 183,030 K.