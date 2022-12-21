Now that Harmonic Inc.’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $13.36, down -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.52 and dropped to $13.205 before settling in for the closing price of $13.36. Over the past 52 weeks, HLIT has traded in a range of $8.25-$15.80.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 141.40%. With a float of $102.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.23 million.

In an organization with 962 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 215,388. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,179 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 483,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,090 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $922,075. This insider now owns 474,780 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.01. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.51. Second resistance stands at $13.67. The third major resistance level sits at $13.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.88.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.42 billion has total of 105,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 507,150 K in contrast with the sum of 13,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 155,740 K and last quarter income was 8,740 K.