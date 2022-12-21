Now that Sonos Inc.’s volume has hit 1.35 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

December 20, 2022, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $16.96, that was -1.58% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.325 and dropped to $16.83 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $31.22.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 19,702. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $21.77, taking the stock ownership to the 21,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,237 for $18.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,236,743. This insider now owns 727,690 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.24 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.19 in the near term. At $17.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.20.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 126,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.17 billion. As of now, sales total 1,752 M while income totals 67,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 316,290 K while its last quarter net income were -64,070 K.