Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.30% last month.

On December 20, 2022, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) opened at $0.17, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Price fluctuations for OGEN have ranged from $0.16 to $0.59 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 70.20% at the time writing. With a float of $114.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.59, operating margin of -18131.88, and the pretax margin is -18062.03.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oragenics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 24,699. In this transaction Director of this company sold 140,497 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,144,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 4,503 for $0.17, making the entire transaction worth $788. This insider now owns 1,310,149 shares in total.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18062.03 while generating a return on equity of -72.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

The latest stats from [Oragenics Inc., OGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Oragenics Inc.’s (OGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2926. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1789. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1944. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2038. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1540, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1446. The third support level lies at $0.1291 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 117,305K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90 K according to its annual income of -15,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90 K and its income totaled -3,920 K.