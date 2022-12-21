PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is expecting 10.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 20, 2022, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) opened at $125.21, lower -0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.2108 and dropped to $123.55 before settling in for the closing price of $125.63. Price fluctuations for PPG have ranged from $107.06 to $177.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.60% at the time writing. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.18, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +10.80.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,908,273. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 30,086 shares at a rate of $129.90, taking the stock ownership to the 24,693 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 23.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.70% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 56.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $126.13 in the near term. At $127.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.81.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

There are currently 235,027K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,802 M according to its annual income of 1,439 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,468 M and its income totaled 329,000 K.