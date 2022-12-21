PSEC (Prospect Capital Corporation) dropped -1.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $7.17, down -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $7.08 before settling in for the closing price of $7.19. Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has traded in a range of $6.09-$8.95.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.60%. With a float of $289.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.49, operating margin of +101.78, and the pretax margin is +83.50.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 7.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 31,909. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 4,250 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 58,517 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $13,100. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +83.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 1.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.82 billion has total of 397,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 710,900 K in contrast with the sum of 582,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 202,670 K and last quarter income was -92,440 K.