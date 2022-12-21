Search
Recent developments with The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.67 cents.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $184.74, up 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $186.72 and dropped to $183.7875 before settling in for the closing price of $183.51. Over the past 52 weeks, TRV has traded in a range of $149.65-$191.16.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.80%. With a float of $233.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.40 million.

In an organization with 30800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Travelers Companies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 986,499. In this transaction EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer of this company sold 5,234 shares at a rate of $188.48, taking the stock ownership to the 48,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 2,000 for $189.88, making the entire transaction worth $379,750. This insider now owns 251,605 shares in total.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +10.44 while generating a return on equity of 12.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.85% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.69, a number that is poised to hit 4.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.51 million. That was better than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $181.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.17. However, in the short run, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $187.08. Second resistance stands at $188.36. The third major resistance level sits at $190.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $184.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.50. The third support level lies at $181.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.72 billion has total of 234,348K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 34,816 M in contrast with the sum of 3,662 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,303 M and last quarter income was 454,000 K.

