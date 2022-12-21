Recent developments with Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.62 cents.

On December 20, 2022, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) opened at $2.92, lower -5.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Price fluctuations for TLRY have ranged from $2.65 to $9.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 98.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $601.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $611.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tilray Brands Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 1,322,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 6,224,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s Director sold 350,000 for $2.91, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,395. This insider now owns 6,574,196 shares in total.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2021, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw its 5-day average volume 21.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 27.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Tilray Brands Inc.’s (TLRY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.94 in the near term. At $3.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Key Stats

There are currently 611,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 628,370 K according to its annual income of -476,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 153,210 K and its income totaled -73,480 K.