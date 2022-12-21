San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) stock priced at $11.60, down -0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.77 and dropped to $11.47 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. SJT’s price has ranged from $5.67 to $15.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 384.90%. With a float of $44.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.61 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +95.60 while generating a return on equity of 816.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38

Technical Analysis of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s (SJT) raw stochastic average was set at 40.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.82 in the near term. At $11.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.22.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 549.43 million, the company has a total of 46,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,620 K while annual income is 35,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,360 K while its latest quarter income was 21,110 K.