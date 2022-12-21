Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) kicked off at the price of $20.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $20.56, up 0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.93 and dropped to $20.505 before settling in for the closing price of $20.80. Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has traded in a range of $16.83-$47.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.00%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1970 employees.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by -$0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Looking closely at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.86. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.07. Second resistance stands at $21.21. The third major resistance level sits at $21.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.74 billion has total of 83,157K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,497 M in contrast with the sum of 129,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 504,830 K and last quarter income was 115,830 K.