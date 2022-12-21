Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) last year’s performance of 5.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) stock priced at $60.00, up 1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.84 and dropped to $60.00 before settling in for the closing price of $59.52. SCCO’s price has ranged from $42.42 to $79.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

The firm has a total of 14700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southern Copper Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.26. The third major resistance level sits at $61.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.15.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.80 billion, the company has a total of 773,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,934 M while annual income is 3,397 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,157 M while its latest quarter income was 519,000 K.