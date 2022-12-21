Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) 20 Days SMA touches -2.51%: The odds favor the bear

On December 20, 2022, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) opened at $0.85, higher 5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9499 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for SPRU have ranged from $0.69 to $4.04 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 127.00% at the time writing. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 64,158. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,523 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 187,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $9,000. This insider now owns 1,637,112 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.84 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8817, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2689. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9474 in the near term. At $1.0086, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0673. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8275, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7688. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7076.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are currently 144,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,600 K according to its annual income of 28,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,360 K and its income totaled -22,010 K.