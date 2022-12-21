The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) posted a -6.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $345.99, down -0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $347.42 and dropped to $343.49 before settling in for the closing price of $344.61. Over the past 52 weeks, GS has traded in a range of $277.84-$412.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 140.30%. With a float of $336.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 49100 employees.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 3,823,507. In this transaction Director of this company sold 166,095 shares at a rate of $23.02, taking the stock ownership to the 401,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 147,816 for $22.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,281,515. This insider now owns 1,070,982 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $7.69) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +33.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.12% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 37.54, a number that is poised to hit 7.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 37.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Looking closely at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.67.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 55.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $353.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $327.94. However, in the short run, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $346.78. Second resistance stands at $349.06. The third major resistance level sits at $350.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $342.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $341.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $338.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.83 billion has total of 338,635K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,339 M in contrast with the sum of 21,635 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,975 M and last quarter income was 3,069 M.