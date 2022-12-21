TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) with a beta value of 1.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 19, 2022, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) opened at $11.20, lower -3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.27 and dropped to $10.7699 before settling in for the closing price of $11.17. Price fluctuations for TPVG have ranged from $10.41 to $18.31 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 24.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.20% at the time writing. With a float of $34.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.28 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.22, operating margin of +140.39, and the pretax margin is +113.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 133,425. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.34, taking the stock ownership to the 35,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $13,350. This insider now owns 5,540 shares in total.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +113.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

Looking closely at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s (TPVG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.86. However, in the short run, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.13. Second resistance stands at $11.45. The third major resistance level sits at $11.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Key Stats

There are currently 35,282K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 382.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 87,390 K according to its annual income of 76,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,700 K and its income totaled 430 K.