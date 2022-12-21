Under Armour Inc. (UA) 20 Days SMA touches -2.52%: The odds favor the bear

December 19, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) trading session started at the price of $8.80, that was -4.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.80 and dropped to $8.28 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. A 52-week range for UA has been $5.74 – $18.65.

With a float of $192.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Under Armour Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.66%, while institutional ownership is 67.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -7.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Under Armour Inc. (UA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Under Armour Inc., UA], we can find that recorded value of 3.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.00. The third major resistance level sits at $9.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.65.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are 452,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.07 billion. As of now, sales total 5,683 M while income totals 360,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,574 M while its last quarter net income were 86,930 K.