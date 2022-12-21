VEON Ltd. (VEON) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,008 M

December 20, 2022, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) trading session started at the price of $0.445, that was 1.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.4304 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. A 52-week range for VEON has been $0.24 – $1.78.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 221.90%. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

In an organization with 44585 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VEON Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VEON Ltd. (VEON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 50.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4329, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4720. However, in the short run, VEON Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4831. Second resistance stands at $0.5064. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5327. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4335, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4072. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3839.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

There are 1,749,127K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 920.00 million. As of now, sales total 7,788 M while income totals 674,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,008 M while its last quarter net income were 136,000 K.