Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.59% last month.

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock priced at $29.98, up 3.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.21 and dropped to $29.98 before settling in for the closing price of $30.23. VNOM’s price has ranged from $19.19 to $36.10 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 44.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 129.80%. With a float of $61.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.94 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.97, operating margin of +71.42, and the pretax margin is +51.48.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Partners LP is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 2,842,978. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $33.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,049,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 85,000 for $33.45, making the entire transaction worth $2,842,978. This insider now owns 10,049,728 shares in total.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.88% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viper Energy Partners LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Partners LP’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 54.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.46. However, in the short run, Viper Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.59. Second resistance stands at $32.02. The third major resistance level sits at $32.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.56. The third support level lies at $29.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.29 billion, the company has a total of 164,895K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 504,920 K while annual income is 57,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 221,620 K while its latest quarter income was 79,340 K.