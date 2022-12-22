17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) last month performance of 102.83% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on December 21, 2022, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.88% to $2.15. During the day, the stock rose to $2.2291 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$3.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.75.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1459 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.80, operating margin was -62.66 and Pretax Margin of -66.01.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.92%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.66) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -66.01 while generating a return on equity of -101.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, YQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.89.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.91 million was better the volume of 0.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 192.54% that was higher than 115.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.