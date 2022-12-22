29.37% percent quarterly performance for TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is not indicative of the underlying story

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) kicked off on December 20, 2022, at the price of $60.53, up 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.18 and dropped to $60.38 before settling in for the closing price of $59.95. Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has traded in a range of $43.86-$62.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 303.90%. With a float of $2.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101309 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +13.43, and the pretax margin is +12.19.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of TotalEnergies SE is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.4) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 303.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Looking closely at TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, TotalEnergies SE’s (TTE) raw stochastic average was set at 89.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.96. However, in the short run, TotalEnergies SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.19. Second resistance stands at $61.59. The third major resistance level sits at $61.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.59.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 161.06 billion has total of 2,606,588K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 184,634 M in contrast with the sum of 16,032 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,962 M and last quarter income was 6,626 M.