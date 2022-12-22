A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) as it 5-day change was -7.14%

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) established initial surge of 1.09% at $287.31, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $290.75 and sunk to $283.065 before settling in for the price of $284.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $231.31-$362.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $286.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $277.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.80%, in contrast to 76.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 32,000 shares at the rate of 313.95, making the entire transaction reach 10,046,293 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 858,861. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s SVP – Operations sold 1,076 for 299.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,767. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,750 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.07) by $0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.60, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.78.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.68, a figure that is expected to reach 2.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.48% While, its Average True Range was 9.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.09% that was lower than 40.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.