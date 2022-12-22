Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) set off with pace as it heaved 8.76% to $8.07. During the day, the stock rose to $8.12 and sunk to $7.47 before settling in for the price of $7.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $2.96-$10.38.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $312.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.38.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 210 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.83, operating margin was +33.72 and Pretax Margin of -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 44.90% institutional ownership.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.95, and its Beta score is 2.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.81.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.42 million was inferior to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.97% that was lower than 72.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.