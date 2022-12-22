Bank of America Corporation (BAC) average volume reaches $42.82M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.52% to $32.68. During the day, the stock rose to $32.87 and sunk to $32.41 before settling in for the price of $32.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $29.31-$50.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $8.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 213000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +35.65 and Pretax Margin of +35.48.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Bank of America Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 4 shares at the rate of 23750.00, making the entire transaction reach 95,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for 47500.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,362,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.34, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 633.14.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank of America Corporation, BAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 43.46 million was inferior to the volume of 47.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.56% that was lower than 31.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.