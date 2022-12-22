Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $69.69: Right on the Precipice

As on December 21, 2022, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) started slowly as it slid -0.01% to $78.59. During the day, the stock rose to $78.66 and sunk to $78.52 before settling in for the price of $78.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COUP posted a 52-week range of $40.29-$166.21.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -95.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3076 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.62, operating margin was -33.59 and Pretax Margin of -51.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s EVP Global Sales sold 290 shares at the rate of 59.18, making the entire transaction reach 17,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,429. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,835 for 62.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 241,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,039 in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -52.26 while generating a return on equity of -39.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -95.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.38.

In the same vein, COUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupa Software Incorporated, COUP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.88 million was better the volume of 2.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 98.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.78% that was higher than 94.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.