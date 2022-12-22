Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) remained unchanged at $13.85, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $14.055 and sunk to $13.85 before settling in for the price of $13.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEA posted a 52-week range of $13.82-$23.65.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 21.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 53 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.10, operating margin was +25.84 and Pretax Margin of +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Easterly Government Properties Inc. industry. Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 92.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 29, this organization’s President & CEO sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 21.40, making the entire transaction reach 149,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,279. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for 20.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,902. This particular insider is now the holder of 773 in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in the upcoming year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $57.71, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 128.44.

In the same vein, DEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Easterly Government Properties Inc., DEA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.25% that was lower than 28.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.