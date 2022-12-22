Search
Steve Mayer
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.32: Right on the Precipice

As on December 21, 2022, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.50% to $0.39. During the day, the stock rose to $0.397 and sunk to $0.351 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFIE posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$7.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -276.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $346.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $235.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.32.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -129.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -276.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, FFIE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., FFIE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 45.18 million was better the volume of 15.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 258.84% that was higher than 163.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

