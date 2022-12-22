Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.21%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) on December 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.40, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.555 and dropped to $15.35 before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. Within the past 52 weeks, FMS’s price has moved between $12.78 and $35.04.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.40%. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 122758 employees.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.02% during the next five years compared to -7.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.57 in the near term. At $15.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.25. The third support level lies at $15.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.10 billion based on 586,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,845 M and income totals 1,147 M. The company made 5,133 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 231,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.