Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 20, 2022, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) opened at $89.93, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.49 and dropped to $89.43 before settling in for the closing price of $90.30. Price fluctuations for GRMN have ranged from $76.37 to $138.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.40% at the time writing. With a float of $153.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.01, operating margin of +24.46, and the pretax margin is +24.22.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 627,686. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,875 shares at a rate of $91.30, taking the stock ownership to the 133,358 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM sold 1,797 for $92.96, making the entire transaction worth $167,049. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +21.72 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.75% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Looking closely at Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 58.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.88. However, in the short run, Garmin Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.76. Second resistance stands at $91.16. The third major resistance level sits at $91.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.64.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

There are currently 191,664K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,983 M according to its annual income of 1,082 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,140 M and its income totaled 210,850 K.