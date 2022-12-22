Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 9.1 million

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) started the day on December 21, 2022, with a price increase of 4.35% at $3.12. During the day, the stock rose to $3.12 and sunk to $2.92 before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAB posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$7.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.79 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8834 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -58.52, operating margin was -229.33 and Pretax Margin of -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Grab Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.92%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.56.

In the same vein, GRAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.80% that was lower than 65.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.