Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) EPS growth this year is -28.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) established initial surge of 0.86% at $21.10, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $21.425 and sunk to $21.04 before settling in for the price of $20.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KIM posted a 52-week range of $17.71-$26.57.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $615.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $605.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 606 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.40, operating margin was +32.77 and Pretax Margin of +54.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kimco Realty Corporation industry. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s sold 11,500,000 shares at the rate of 26.18, making the entire transaction reach 301,070,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,338,105. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer sold 10,000 for 25.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 486,240 in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +62.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $55.97, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.94.

In the same vein, KIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kimco Realty Corporation, KIM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.73% that was lower than 30.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.