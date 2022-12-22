Search
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.39 million

Top Picks

A new trading day began on December 20, 2022, with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock priced at $9.28, up 2.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.585 and dropped to $9.245 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. KTOS’s price has ranged from $8.97 to $22.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.90%. With a float of $123.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3300 employees.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 18,523. In this transaction VP & Corporate Controller of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $9.26, taking the stock ownership to the 27,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $84,490. This insider now owns 1,253 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Looking closely at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.68. However, in the short run, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.66. Second resistance stands at $9.79. The third major resistance level sits at $10.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 125,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 811,500 K while annual income is -2,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,600 K while its latest quarter income was -8,000 K.

Newsletter

 

