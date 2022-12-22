Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) average volume reaches $549.48K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 20, 2022, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) trading session started at the price of $3.78, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.89 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. A 52-week range for NR has been $2.38 – $4.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.80%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.35, operating margin of -1.01, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newpark Resources Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,251 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $118,308. This insider now owns 247,601 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Looking closely at Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. However, in the short run, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.89. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.59.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

There are 94,047K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 373.42 million. As of now, sales total 614,780 K while income totals -25,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 219,850 K while its last quarter net income were -24,600 K.