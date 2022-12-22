Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) 14-day ATR is 0.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Company News

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) established initial surge of 0.39% at $10.31. Taking a more long-term approach, NRK posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$13.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $899.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Vice President bought 42,174 shares at the rate of 10.68, making the entire transaction reach 450,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,174. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Vice President sold 42,639 for 9.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420,847. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.72.

In the same vein, NRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, NRK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.18% that was lower than 14.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) last month performance of 71.25% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 29.25% to $1.37. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Avista Corporation (AVA) is -9.19% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) set off with pace as it heaved 1.26% to...
Read more

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) remained unchanged at $13.85, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock...
Read more

