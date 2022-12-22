OceanPal Inc. (OP) average volume reaches $61.43K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on December 21, 2022, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) started slowly as it slid -88.20% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $5.10 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$25.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.44.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OceanPal Inc., OP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.86 million was better the volume of 2.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.86% that was higher than 72.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.