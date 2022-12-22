Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) PE Ratio stood at $12.13: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Analyst Insights

As on December 21, 2022, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.47% to $19.51. During the day, the stock rose to $19.62 and sunk to $19.30 before settling in for the price of $19.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $14.10-$49.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 111.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.36.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.54, operating margin was +4.05 and Pretax Margin of +2.83.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 15,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 31.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 111.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.13, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.19.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Owens & Minor Inc., OMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.99 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.96% that was lower than 87.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Sea Limited (SE) went up 2.78% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 2.78% to $52.44. During the day, the...
Read more

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) last month volatility was 3.62%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) set off with pace as it heaved 2.99% to...
Read more

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) average volume reaches $5.72M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) flaunted slowness of -3.94% at $0.15, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.