SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) return on Assets touches -192.06: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) established initial surge of 0.66% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.83 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOBR posted a 52-week range of $0.71-$9.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.85.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SOBR Safe Inc. industry. SOBR Safe Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 334,503. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 767 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 859. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,503 in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50%.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 898.05.

In the same vein, SOBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.49% that was lower than 281.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.