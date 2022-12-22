The Progressive Corporation (PGR) recent quarterly performance of 5.47% is not showing the real picture

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.52% to $129.12. During the day, the stock rose to $129.635 and sunk to $127.78 before settling in for the price of $127.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $100.09-$134.50.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.15.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +9.29 and Pretax Margin of +8.83.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 3,930 shares at the rate of 126.55, making the entire transaction reach 497,342 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,888. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 5,170 for 127.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 656,952. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,323 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.89) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $91.44, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.37.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

[The Progressive Corporation, PGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.65.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.53% that was lower than 25.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.