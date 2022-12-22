Search
Sana Meer
TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Open at price of $0.424: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) set off with pace as it heaved 11.00% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.439 and sunk to $0.356 before settling in for the price of $0.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNAZ posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -194.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.49.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 15.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 23,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 893,114. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,377 in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -194.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, RNAZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, RNAZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million was inferior to the volume of 0.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 431.11% that was higher than 204.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.26

Shaun Noe -
Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.83% to $8.48. During the day, the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Agenus Inc. (AGEN) as it 5-day change was -9.29%

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) set off with pace as it heaved 2.52% to...
Read more

Infosys Limited (INFY) 14-day ATR is 0.43: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) established initial surge of 0.89% at $18.22, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

