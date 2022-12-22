United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) went down -27.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 21, 2022, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) started slowly as it slid -27.20% to $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $0.8457 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTME posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$3.67.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -17.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.73.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 384 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.00, operating margin was -12.55 and Pretax Margin of -14.29.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.64%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.10 while generating a return on equity of -85.92.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.50%.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, UTME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68.

Technical Analysis of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Time Technology Co. Ltd., UTME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.51% that was higher than 87.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.